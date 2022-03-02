Hilltop man faces drug charges in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – A Hilltop man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a house on Mitchell Ln. on Sunday to investigate the possible sales and manufacturing of illegal drugs.

Police found large quantities of heroin and methamphetamines, as well as paraphernalia consistent with the sales of narcotics.

The homeowner admitted that he was selling the narcotics that were found.

Charles Tegeder, 36 of Hilltop, is charged with the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Tegeder was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Related