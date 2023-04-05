Higher Education Grant program application deadline set for April 15th

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College system remind students that April 15 is the deadline to apply for the Higher Education Grant program.

Following a vote by the commission, the award has been increased $3,000 to help cover the costs of tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 school year

To be considered for the grant, students only need to complete the free federal student aid (FAFSA) application, which can be accessed online at fafsa.gov.

For assistance filing the FAFSA, students, and families can contact the state’s financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664.

Students can also to sign up for West Virginia’s text-message college counseling program, “TXT 4 SUCCESS,” by visiting cfwvconnect.com/txt-4-success/.

Related