High schoolers to have prom on Tazewell’s Main Street

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – High schoolers in Tazewell will get the chance to experience prom on the town’s historic Main Street.

Last year due to COVID-19, schools in the area didn’t have prom, so the town threw a dance on the street, which turned out to be a huge hit with the community. And they’re bringing it back again this year.

According to Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today, a Main Street development initiative, it’s being sponsored by local parents, the Town of Tazewell and Tazewell Today.

“Prom is a really big deal in Tazewell,” Hoops said. “Typically it’s held in the high school, and you will see the whole town come out to watch the prom walk-in. It’s a huge tradition here in Tazewell, and we’re so happy to be able to bring that to Main Street.”

Prom in Tazewell kicks off this Saturday, May 22, at 8:00 P.M. Walk-in starts at roughly 7:00 P.M.

Related