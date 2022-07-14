High School Football Preview: Week 3 Matchups

WOAY- There are not a ton of in-area matchups during Week 3 of high school football here in Southern West Virginia, but there are a few.
Friday, 9/9: Princeton @ Oak Hill– 7 p.m.
Midland Trail @ Meadow Bridge– 7 p.m.
Nicholas County @ Wyoming East– 7 p.m.
PikeView @ Liberty– 7 p.m.
Shady Spring @ Summers County– 7:30 p.m.
Parkersburg South @ Woodrow Wilson– 7 p.m.
Pulaski County @ Bluefield– 7 p.m.
Buffalo @ Mount View– 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East @ Robert C. Byrd- 7 p.m.
Independence @ Poca- 7 p.m.
Westside @ Man- 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West @ Pocahontas County- 7 p.m.
Richwood @ Van- 7:30 p.m.
River View @ Sherman- 7 p.m.
Montcalm @ Paden City- 7 p.m.
