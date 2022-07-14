High School Football Preview: Week 2 Matchups

WOAY- We are just seven weeks away from Week 2 of the high school football season in Southern West Virginia. There are several exciting matchups to keep an eye on that week, including several rivalry games. Let’s take a look at the Week 2 matchups for our local teams!
Friday, 9/2: Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East– 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill @ Independence– 7 p.m.
Princeton @ Bluefield– 7 p.m.
Shady Spring @ Nicholas County– 7 p.m.
Summers County @ Greenbrier West– 7 p.m.
Richwood @ Meadow Bridge– 7 p.m.
Mingo Central @ Westside– 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia @ Midland Trail– 7:30 p.m.
Twin Valley @ Montcalm– 7:30 p.m.
Pikeview @ Van- 7:30 p.m.
Mount View @ Man- 7 p.m.
Wyoming East @ Wahama- 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe @ Pendleton County- 7 p.m.
