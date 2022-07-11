High School Football Preview: Week 1 Matchups

WOAY – It is just 45 days until the high school football season gets underway in Southern West Virginia. Let’s take a look at the Week 1 matchups for our local teams!

Thursday, 8/25: Summers County @ PikeView– 7:30 p.m.

Shady Spring @ Tug Valley- 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 8/26: Bluefield @ Graham– 7 p.m.

Wyoming East @ Westside– 7 p.m.

Liberty @ Independence- 7 p.m.

Oak Hill @ Nicholas County– 7 p.m.

Mount View @ River View– 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant @ Greenbrier East– 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo @ Greenbrier West– 7:30 p.m.

Sherman @ James Monroe– 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln County @ Princeton– 7 p.m.

Clay County @ Midland Trail– 7:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson @ Riverside- 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge @ Van- 7:30 p.m.

Related