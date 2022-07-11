High School Football Preview: Week 1 Matchups

WOAY – It is just 45 days until the high school football season gets underway in Southern West Virginia. Let’s take a look at the Week 1 matchups for our local teams!
Thursday, 8/25: Summers County @ PikeView– 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring @ Tug Valley- 7:30 p.m.
Friday, 8/26: Bluefield @ Graham– 7 p.m.
Wyoming East @ Westside– 7 p.m.
Liberty @ Independence- 7 p.m.
Oak Hill @ Nicholas County– 7 p.m.
Mount View @ River View– 7:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant @ Greenbrier East– 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo @ Greenbrier West– 7:30 p.m.
Sherman @ James Monroe– 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln County @ Princeton– 7 p.m.
Clay County @ Midland Trail– 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson @ Riverside- 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge @ Van- 7:30 p.m.
