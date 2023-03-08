Heightened Brush Fire Risk, Cooler With Snow Chances

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A dry, Canadian air mass today combined with a brisk northwest wind will lead to an elevated risk for brush fire development. The lowest humidity will occur between Noon-4 p.m. Don’t burn brush and avoid throwing a lighted cigarette on the ground.

Thursday’s relative humidity will bottom out near 25-percent but winds will be light, so the brush fire risk will be slightly lower.

A warm front will bring light rain early Friday followed by brisk to gusty winds late Friday into Saturday. The colder air mass late Friday will drive in snow flurries and snow showers. Pocahantas County will see light snow accumulation while the remainder of southern West Virginia will see a dusting.

Sunday will be sunny with lighter wind. A second storm system Monday with colder air promises light snow accumulation (fewer than 3 inches) accumulation for most of the region, except north of Marlinton where 3-5 inches are expected.

Stay tuned to your StormWatch4 Weather Team for the latest 7-day forecast.

Related