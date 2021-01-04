Health officials encourage people to wear masks even after vaccination

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Once you get your COVID-19 vaccine it is important to still follow the CDC guidelines.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose a few weeks later to be fully effective. Even then it takes your body an additional few weeks to build up the immunity. In the meantime, health officials encourage everyone to continue following the guidelines and wearing their masks.

“Still wear your mask, wash your hands, and social distance because you won’t have immunity until a few weeks after you get the second dose,” said Nurse Administrator for the Nicholas County Health Department Kelly Amick.

A full list of the CDC’s guidelines for COVID-19 can be found on their website.