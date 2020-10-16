Health Department increasing contact tracing amid COVID-19 increase

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County has experienced an uptick in COVID cases over the past few weeks.

The county shifted from green to gold on the color coding scale this past week, as multiple schools have been in quarantine. The county health department is increasing contact tracing as a result of these developments.

“The health department is contact tracing,” said Wyoming County Health Department Administrator Fred Cox. “We are pretty much doing that, maybe not 24 hours a day, but really close to that honestly. Our nursing staff and the folks that have been trained to do that are working really hard to identify the folks that have had close contact.”

The health department will also be starting rabies vaccinations next Saturday, October 24th.