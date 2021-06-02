Head Start Program Enrollment Opens Next Week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association will be opening enrollment for their 2021-2022 Head Start program.

The program is a learning environment for three and four year old’s that helps to develop their language, literacy, and social emotional skills. The Head Start program will have several pop up registration events throughout the summer with two of them taking place next week. The first is at the Beckley location June 8th and the other at the Sophia location June 10th both from 11 AM to 2 PM.

“It makes it very easy to get enrolled as opposed to having to physically come here especially with Covid restrictions and things like that,” said Family Service Worker Stephanie Sly. “They can fill it out right then and even if they want to bring documents, birth certificates, things like that. That could be helpful as well.”

For more information on the locations of these events and the program visit the RCCAA Facebook page or call 304-252-6396 extension 125.

