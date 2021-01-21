“Harvey Aesthetics and Wellness” celebrates full opening in Beckley Plaza Shopping Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – “Harvey Aesthetics and Wellness” celebrated its full opening on Wednesday.

Harvey has been open on a restricted schedule for one month due to COVID-19, but will now be open for full business hours.

“It’s good to finally get open,” said “Harvey Aesthetics and Wellness” Owner/Practitioner Dr. Greg Harvey. “We’ve been working through COVID. 2020 has just been a trying time for everyone. Just getting our office space open, prepared and getting things ready.”

“Harvey Aesthetics and Wellness” offers a variety of services based on medical treatments.

“We are a full service medical spa,” said “Harvey Aesthetics and Wellness Spa Manager Abby Honaker. “So we offer everything from laser treatments to your basic aesthetics treatments. From dermaplanning, to waxing and massage therapy.”

“Harvey Aesthetics and Wellness” is located at 103 Beckley Plaza in the Beckley Plaza Shopping Center.