Harmony for Hope to host a March Through Time concert

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope is gearing up for their first-ever March Through Time event.

For the occasion, they will be bringing the spotlight on community bands from across the region, including the Mount Hope Regional Band, the New River Youth Symphony, and the Charleston Metro Band.

In coordination with the West Virginia Humanities Council and in conjunction with the Smithsonian, Museums on Main Street exhibition, the organization will host a concert that will highlight Mt. Hope and the community bands that help to shape it.

“That’s what we’re focused on here at Harmony for Hope, is rebuilding the community through art, music, and Appalachian heritage,” says Alexander Berg, the Preservation Alliance WV Americore member with Harmony for Hope.

“The best part about it is like I’ve never played the snare drum before and this allows me an opportunity for expression. So, as I’m part of the community, I can see how other people can benefit from it, as well,” he says.

The concert is free to the public. It will be held this Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m. in the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium.

