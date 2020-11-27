Harmony for Hope kicks off decorating contest for Mt. Hope residents and businesses

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – If you are a resident or business owner in Mt. Hope, you can participate in the city’s Christmas decorating contest.

Harmony for Hope, a local nonprofit, is putting the contest on. Participants can fill out the application online, decorate their home or business and have a chance to win some money.

“Go online. We have an application online. You can fill out the application and anyone who participates will be featured on our Facebook page,” Harmony for Hope Executive Director Carrie Kidd said.

You can submit applications until December 10.

The organization is also hosting a toy drive for area families.

From now until December 14, toy or monetary donations can be brought to the Harmony for Hope Center on Main Street to be dropped off.

The organization also encourages any families who might be in need this holiday season to reach out.

“We’re looking for families that if they need Christmas help then please get a hold of us by going to our Facebook page or also to our website at harmonyforhope.org,” Kidd said.

Families can sign up until December 14 as well.