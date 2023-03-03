Gusty Winds Trigger Damage in Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Strong wind gusts this afternoon have triggered isolated wind damage, particularly in Beckley where a power pole was blown down at the intersection of Earhart Street and Bero Avenue.

The batch of rain moving through this evening before 8 p.m. will foster more gusts near 50 mph and isolated wind damage. The wind will then relax a bit. The timeline is below:

Now to 8 p.m.: Isolated wind damage from heavy showers.

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Winds relax a bit and weather dries out.

11 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Saturday: The core of the strongest winds with gusts 50-55 mph across the entire region occur as a cold front pushes west to east across the region. Isolated to scattered power outages and isolated to widely scattered wind damage likely.

5-9 a.m. Saturday: Winds rapidly decline to 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: Winds become light and sunshine emerges.

High pressure will bring dry and pleasant weather Sunday and Monday followed by a gusty, front Monday evening to early Monday. A few rain showers are possible and peak gusts of 35 mph are expected. This will be the front that drives in a colder, more seasonal pattern change that will continue through the remainder of the week.

Below is your 7-Day StormWatch 4 forecast:

