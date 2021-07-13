Groundbreaking ceremony held on future site of new Trinity Motors

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the future site of a new Trinity Motors, located right in front of the Raleigh County Convention Center on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.

It’s not far from its current location which they will still be keeping. The new and bigger location will focus on their higher-end selection of vehicles and will include 19 service bays, a car wash, along with more new features.

“It’s growing, it’s getting there, and reality is really hitting now that they’re breaking ground, it’s really hitting us all hard, we’re all anxious to be in the big building and ready to start working, so we’re going to be very big in Beckley,” says Starlin Cooper, a salesman for Trinity Motors.

The new Trinity Motors hopes to be selling an inventory of 300 used cars by this time next year.

