Ground prep for Bluefield Transit Station underway

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Preparation on the new Transit Station is underway in Bluefield.

The Bluefield Transit Authority’s new bus transfer station has been in the works for quite some time, and machinery is finally on-site preparing the area for construction.

According to Bluefield City Attorney Colin Cline, the $2.7M facility will be next to Flowers Bakery on Bluefield Avenue, and a groundbreaking ceremony is in the works.

“The construction is commencing,” Cline said. “We’re trying to schedule a groundbreaking, and we’re really excited to get that project moving and see it constructed.”

When complete, the new facility will provide a resting space for riders to wait in while they transfer between buses.