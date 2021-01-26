Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning loss of retired captain

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department has announced retired Captain David S. Hinkley, has passed away after a battle with cancer on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Captain Hinkley was a Deputy with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department from December 15, 1993, until his recent retirement from the Sheriff’s Department on April 02, 2020.

Even after his retirement as a Deputy Sheriff, Captain Hinkley remained around the department continuing to serve the citizens of Greenbrier County as a civil process server.

Captain Hinkley spent a lifetime serving others and will certainly be missed by his many friends, family, and co-workers.