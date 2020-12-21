Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department concludes Christmas food drive

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department has concluded the 2020 Christmas season food drive, and it was a great success.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to thank all who donated and let you know that 460 cans of food and 151 non-perishable items were collected thanks to you.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, these items were all donated to the Amwell Baptist Church food pantry in Rupert for distribution to families in need. These items were picked up by Bill Richmond and Jayden Robinson, who are members of the Amwell Baptist Church, and they are pictured below with Deputy Morris, who was graciously in charge of this food drive.