Greenbrier County Schools Announces 2021-2022 Kindergarten Registration Dates

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will host kindergarten registration on two dates and locations for children who will be five years old before July 1, 2021.

Students currently enrolled in a GCS Pre-K program will be automatically enrolled in kindergarten in their home school district; therefore, parents of GCS Pre-K students will not need to attend a registration session.

Kindergarten registration will take place at the following locations:

March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.at the 202 Chestnut Street Board Office location in Lewisburg.

March 31 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Rupert Elementary School; Crawley

What to bring (children do not need to be present to register):

Official State issued birth certificate (not a copy);

immunization record;

copy of health check exam (5-year physical from physician);

copy of most recent dental exam

two proofs of residency;

social security card of the child; and

relevant custody order, if applicable.

Kindergarten early-entrance testing will be conducted in the month of June 2021. To be eligible for this early-entrance evaluation process, a child must be five (5) years old between July 1 and September 15, 2021. Results of the tests and evaluations must provide evidence that the child not only has sufficient intellectual maturity but must also show social, emotional, and physical maturity to function within the academic setting.

Parents may contact Nancy Hanna, Associate Superintendent, at 304-647-6470 by May 31, 2021, to request an appointment for kindergarten early-entrance testing.