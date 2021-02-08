Greenbrier County moves to gold, full week of in-person classes on the horizon for elementary students

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools continue to inch closer to getting a specific group of students back in school five days per week.

Greenbrier moved from orange to gold on the color coding map Sunday. If that holds until this upcoming Saturday, elementary school students will return to school five days per week starting next Monday.

“We will remain hopeful that we will stay in the gold category, or improve on that, the remainder of this school week,” said Greenbrier County Schools’ Superintendent Jeff Bryant. “When we get to next Saturday, if we’re in the gold, which we anticipate we will be there, then we’ll make the change where elementary students will go five days a week.

Elementary students in Greenbrier County are currently learning on a blended model with two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning each week.