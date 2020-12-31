Greenbrier County Health Department preparing to vaccinate seniors tomorrow

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Greenbrier County Health Officials have announced their distribution plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors.

Per Governor Justice’s mandate, a limited amount of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has been provided to the Greenbrier County Health Department for administration to 80+ year olds. This vaccine will be given on a first come first serve basis tomorrow, Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 9am to 11am in the West Virginia Building at the State Fair of West Virginia. Please enter through the Rt. 219 N.

The livestock gate is where you will be screened and receive a number. You must have photo identification containing a birthdate readily available. You must be 80+ years of age to receive a vaccine at this event. You will then proceed to the parking lot of the Administration Building and will enter the West Virginia Building through the entrance on the Rt. 219 S. side.

Make sure you have your number from the gate and you must wear a mask unless health reasons prevent it.