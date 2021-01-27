Greenbrier County awarded grant worth $1.8 million, will go towards “Meadow River Trail” project

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County has been awarded an “Abandoned Mines” grant worth approximately $1.8 million dollars.

The goal for the grant is to bring the Meadow River Trail project close to completion. The focus with the grant will be to touch up two bridges on the trail, as well as upgrade areas of the trail.

“The scope of the grant that we received is they’re allowing us to alter that just a little bit to get more mileage,” said Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose. “Originally, the grant was to put about a foot of stone surface on it. Any time you put a foot of travel the width of the trail, that eats a lot of your funding up.”

This Meadow River Trail project has been underway for about 10 years and Rose is hopeful that with this grant, it will be complete in about 2.5 more years.