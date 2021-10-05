“Grant’s Supermarket” in Bluefield recognized nationally for 2020 award

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield Supermarket is honored at the national level for its service.

Grant’s Supermarket won the 2020 award for Retailer of the Year. President Ron Martin was presented with the award in Las Vegas two weeks ago. The 2020 presentation was postponed due to COVID-19.

“I think some of the criteria that helped us win are that all of our stores have been bankrupt or closed by someone at some point,” Martin said. “So, we took a store that a larger chain store abandoned and we reopened it and it’s a thriving part of the community.”

Martin plans to continue with what has made Grant’s so successful in the Bluefield community.

Related