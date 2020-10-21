Graduate from Brian’s Safehouse comes full circle as he receives the program’s Hope Award

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Brian’s Safehouse, a residential recovery facility in Beckley for men with substance use disorders, presents a Hope Award every year to someone in the community who embodies hopefulness in the fight against substance abuse.

This year, it went to Nic Webb as he accepted it from the same place and the same people that took him in in 2009 when he was at his lowest.

“They love every man who walks through this house and every woman that walks through Sparrow’s Nest, and I just remember just finally being able to feel, outside of my mom and my family, there was someone here that loved me,” Webb said.

Webb says it was that love that helped him along his road to recovery, even as he admits it did have a few bumps along the way, even after he left the Safehouse.

Now, Webb works at Recovery Point in Mercer County and even opened up a transitional living facility called The Phoenix House in Bluefield.

For the Brush Family, who founded Brian’s Safehouse, seeing Webb’s transformation firsthand since coming to the Safehouse made him the obvious choice this year.

“He was mad at us, he was mad at the world, and then to see him be transformed by the grace of God and become the man he is today is the most amazing miracle that we can see in life itself,” Co-Founder Leon Brush said.

Brush called Webb a living embodiment of hope, and now Webb takes his message of hope with him to inspire and create those full circle moments in others.

“Don’t judge yourself too harshly. Pick yourself up,” Webb said. “Grab someone that can help you and lean on them and let them help you and listen to them. And then after you get done and you get better and you’ve started living a good life, go help someone like they helped you.”