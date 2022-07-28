Governor Justice’s 10% state income tax cut bill passes House of Delegates

Charleston, WV (AP)- The House of Delegates has passed Governor Jim Justice’s plan to reduce state income tax by 10%. The House supported the bill with a 78 to 7 vote. The vote came with little to no debate after several amendments by Democrats were rejected, including a plan to offer taxpayers a $250 rebate instead of a tax cut.

The bill passing on to the Senate could potentially clash since President Craig Blair has a different point of view regarding tax cuts. President Blair prefers cuts in state personal property, business, and inventory taxes rather than the income tax cuts proposed in the bill. However, a constitutional amendment before voters in November would allow lawmakers to adjust taxes.

