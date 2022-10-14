Governor Justice requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Summer 2022 flooding

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces he has formally requested federal assistance for severe weather and flood damages from July 12 to August 15.

West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation, experiencing 24 hours of rainfall. The prolonged weather resulted in flooded homes, schools, and businesses, washed-out roads, and miles of damaged sewage lines.

After evaluating the damage, Justice requested the federal government provide Public Assistance and certain individual assistance programs in support of the State’s response.

The granting of a federal disaster declaration is contingent upon FEMA’s review and the President’s authorization.

For more information on the disaster declaration process, please visit How a Disaster Gets Declared or www.fema.gov.

