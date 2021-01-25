Governor Justice provides update on state’s vaccine distribution

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – During Monday’s press briefing Governor Justice announced another milestone in vaccine distribution.

As of Monday morning West Virginia has been able to vaccinate 106.4% of people with the first doses of the vaccines. This percentage is over one hundred because some of the vials contained extra doses than originally thought which allowed more people to be vaccinated. Governor Justice says he is grateful to those helping with the vaccine distributions.

“I congratulate all of the great healthcare workers, the guard, the DHHR, and everybody that’s had to listen to me scream and jump up and down and do everything in the world, but really and truly it’s working,” said Governor Jim Justice (R). “I thank you so much for all the great work you’ve done.”

So far West Virginia has distributed 166,358 first doses and 40,258 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.