Governor Justice presents two grants to Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice was in Rainelle on Monday to award two grants to the town.

Justice announced that Rainelle will receive a $500,000 grant from the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program for a major sidewalk enhancement project that is already underway in Rainelle. Crews are repairing and pouring in new sidewalks along Main Street.

The money will also be used to enhance lighting and trails as well.

“All it does is enhance our communities to bring in additional tourism and just make people want to live here more and make things happen within these communities,” Governor Justice said.

Justice also announced that Rainelle would be getting almost $300,000 from the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program for new generators.

This will fund the purchase and installation of three generators at the water plant, the substation and at town hall.

Governor Justice said this is just one of the ways Rainelle continues to rebuild after the 2016 floods.

“What they’ll just do is they’ll just insure us you know, power, viability. I mean, that’s just all there is to it,” Justice said.

In total, the FEMA grant was worth $277,716.