Governor Justice presents $5 million check to Monroe County for courthouse renovations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice hosted an event in Union, WV, to present the Monroe County Commission with a $5 million check for renovating the county courthouse. Built in 1881, the courthouse experienced water seeping into the top of the building resulting in mold and deterioration.

The county has been unable to open the courthouse for three years, the only county in West Virginia without a courthouse. As a result, officials have been holding court proceedings in the basement of the Union Fire Department. However, with the funding, Monroe County will soon have a brand new courtroom, judge’s chambers, assessor’s office, and more.

Construction crews estimate the renovation will take a year to complete. The courthouse renovations must also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act to support accessibility for all.

