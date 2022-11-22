Governor Justice presents $1 million to West Virginia food banks for a third year in a row

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice presented ceremonial checks for $500,000 each during his weekly COVID-19 briefing to two West Virginia food banks.

Justice awarded the funds to Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Foodbank for the third year.

“I promised this money in my State of the State address two years ago and included it in my budget again this year,” Gov. Justice said.

“This will be the third year that we’ll be able to donate these funds. As long as I’m here, I’m going to put this in my budget. We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don’t need people going hungry in West Virginia.”

