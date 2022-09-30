Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program

HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State.

Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways.

Governor Jim Justice joined the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Tourism on Wednesday to unveil another route added to the program.

Cranberry Corridor in Summersville now makes the third route to join. It starts and ends in Summersville but takes riders on a little over 200 miles of beautiful and scenic roadways.

Justice and officials cut a ribbon to kick off a procession of vehicles as the first to take the ride.

“Today, the most amazing thing of all is that we are marketing our roads,” Justice says. “Can you imagine that? Can you imagine that literally six years ago we were so ashamed of our roads, we couldn’t even, like I said, get to the convenience store, and now here we sit, marketing our roads.”

The corridor can be completed within a little less than a five-hour round-trip drive.

