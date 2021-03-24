Governor Justice hosts town hall on state income tax repeal

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice holds a town hall at Tamarack to hear thoughts on his proposal to repeal the state income tax.

The proposal comes with a variety of tax increases to help offset the cost of losing the income tax.

In the town hall, Justice reiterated that the proposal is flexible.

One of the biggest changes proposed is an increase to the state sales tax from 6% to 7.9%. That would make West Virginia’s state sales tax the highest of any in the nation.

The proposal has yet to be voted on in the West Virginia Legislature, but is expected to move forward soon. Stick with WOAY for more updates.