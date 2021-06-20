Governor Justice declares first “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice welcomed West Virginians to the Capitol Complex on Sunday to celebrate the State’s 158th birthday and to witness the first prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

The Governor was joined by Babydog, his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of the sweepstakes, to announce the winners of dozens of prizes, including the lottery’s first ever million-dollar winner.

Additional lottery drawings will be held every week through August 4 and will feature all of the same prizes that were awarded Sunday. The final drawing will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.

Here’s a complete listing of the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes winners:

$1 Million Winner

Karen Foley, Mineral Wells

Truck Winners

Melissa Spivy, Vienna

Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg

College Scholarship Winners

Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane

Elizabeth Ball, Nitro

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Geneva Blake, Washington

Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben

Sabrina Morrison, Huntington

Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg

Shirley Young, Bomont

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

James Browning Sr., Dry Branch

Sharon Cope, Frankford

Andrew Humphreys, Charleston

Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown

Cathy Osborne, Rainelle

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Charles Moats, Philippi

Heather Petry, Scott Depot

Bryan Price, Hurricane

Christy Reger, Nutter Fort

Justin Myers, Hurricane

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Xavier Alston, Fairmont

Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg

Deborah McNew, Princeton

David Shipman, Wheeling

Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Thomas Binns, Elkins

Gerald Boone, Prichard

Carol Burge, Moundsville

Brandon Cork, Wellsburg

Victoria Dennison, Davisville

Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville

Keith Ewing, Hico

Kevin Ford, Charleston

Bonnie Gibson, Princeton

Cathy Harless, Charleston

Edith Harrison, Parkersburg

Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville

Kimberly Jackson, Princeton

Beverly Machir, Nitro

Travis Persinger, Fayetteville

Lana Plymale, Kenova

Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes

Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown

Jeff Sine, Falling Waters

Ronald Smith III, Huntington

Jason Thompson, Mount Hope

Caroline White, Fairmont

Lindsay White, Elkview

Jessica Workman, Crawley

Jaime Young, Wheeling

