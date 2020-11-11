Governor Justice confirms outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Governor announced today that the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County has reported an outbreak among both inmates and staff, including 38 active inmate cases and 11 active staff cases.

The facility is currently on lockdown and all inmates and staff are being tested today and tomorrow. McDowell County officials are coordinating contact tracing with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) and the local health department. DCR has sent in several of its leaders who have been heavily involved in the successful responses at other facilities. The West Virginia National Guard is standing by to sanitize once the outbreak has been isolated and the scope of the infection is known.

Outside of the outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center, there are now six active inmate cases and 34 active staff cases across the entire DCR system.