Governor Justice comments on the launch of Covid-19 vaccine registration system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia became the first state in the nation to launch a vaccine pre-registration system.

The pre-registration system launched Monday morning in order to help save time in registering for a Covid vaccine. You can pre-register for your vaccine online or by calling the Covid vaccine information line. Once more vaccine doses become available those registered will be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s important to remember now, this is just a pre-registration,” said Governor Jim Justice (R). “That’s all it is, it’s just some way to make it more convenient where you are not calling on the phone. Because I hate that like crazy, your calling over and over a hundred or hundred and fifty times and can’t get through.”

To register visit vaccine.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.