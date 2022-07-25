Governor Justice calls special session on income tax cut proposal, among amending session to include clarification on state abortion laws

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice is making the effort to get his proposal lowering West Virginian’s personal income tax by 10% off of the ground. It would put $254 million back into people’s pockets and provide inflation relief.

He met with the Senate Republican Caucus Sunday afternoon to discuss the proposal, sharing a 90-minute meeting with Senate President Craig Blair on the matter.

Justice told the Senate President that he’s not opposed to the Senate Tax Plan, but that he believes the personal income tax cut would bring more immediate relief to residents.

The Special Session regarding the issue was expected to commence at noon Monday.

But Justice made another major proposal just prior to the session.

Following the ongoing abortion debate, the governor issued a proclamation Monday, amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature’s special session.

The item the governor added to the topic of debate asks the Legislature to consider clarifying and modernizing West Virginia’s abortion law, saying quote:

“To clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide citizens of this state more certainty in the application of such laws.”

Justice closed out this proclamation saying quote, “as I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”

Initially, Justice called the special session just for the consideration of his personal income tax relief plan.

