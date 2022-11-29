Governor Justice appoints Frank Foster as Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice names Frank Foster as the new Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, and Training.

Foster is a native West Virginian with over 45 years of experience in the mining industry. He recently served as Administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston.

Foster previously worked as Deputy Director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training.

He has also worked for Massey Energy, Magnum Coal, Jennmar Corporation, Contura Energy Services LLC, Foresight Energy, and Patriotic Coal Corporation.

Foster will fill the position left by Eugene White, who recently retired. Current Acting Director McKennis Browning will become Deputy Director.

