Governor Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice reminds residents that West Virginians deer archery and crossbow season starts on Saturday, September 24. Resident and non-resident hunters must purchase licenses and deer stamps by 11.59 pm on Friday, September 23.

West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow season will remain open through December 31. The state’s antlerless deer split seasons will begin in select counties starting October 20, with the two-week buck firearms season following November 21.

The deer muzzleloader season will be open December 12-18. The split season for youth, Class Q/QQ, and Class XS hunters will be available October 15- 16 and December 26-27. Hunters may take up to two deer in one day, but only one antlered deer may be taken daily.

Hunters can get two additional deer stamps, and hunters purchasing licenses and RB/RRB stamps before the seasons start can take up to two more deer. In addition, West Virginia residents and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery and crossbow deer.

West Virginia resident landowners hunting on their property and Class DT license holders do not need to purchase additional archery stamps. Logan. McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming Counties hunters may only take two archery deer, and one must be antlerless.

For more information about deer hunting and other hunting seasons in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.org. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer.

