Governor Justice announces new West Virginia State Parks discounts available to Veterans and Active military personnel

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces new discounts for all United States veterans. Veterans vacationing at West Virginia state park lodge throughout November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays.



To receive the 50% off lodging deal, guests can make an online reservation at WVstateparks.com and use offer code “VETS50” at checkout.

When making reservations, veterans must request the “Veterans Appreciation” rate and present proof of military or veteran status by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS.



The 50% off lodging deal begins on November 1 and continues through the end of the month. During this period, veterans can use the deal on lodge rooms booked as far in advance as March 31, 2023.



West Virginia State Parks is also expanding discounts to show appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel year-round.

Exclusive, year-round discounts available to veterans and active-duty military personnel include:

10% off entire lodge and cabin stays

15% off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code

15% off dining at lodge park restaurants

Details about these discounts, exclusions, and how to redeem them can be found online at WVstateparks.com/deals.

