Governor Justice announces $55.3 million in grant funding for major broadband projects statewide

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of more than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds to broadcast infrastructure projects across West Virginia. The announcement includes applications from Justice’s West Virginia Broadband and Investment Plan and the first announcement for preliminary approval under the GigReady program.
Projects through the application cycle will provide broadband connectivity to more than 17,5000 targeted locations in West Virginia, resulting in 940 miles of new fiber infrastructure. The state funding allocation will leverage $16,775,368 in additional funds for a total broadband infrastructure investment of $72,141,883.
Broadband projects receiving funds are listed below:
Raleigh County Commission: Ghent Fiber Deployment Project
GigReady Program Funds: $5,889,198
Matching Funds: $1,963,066
Total Project Cost $7,852,264
Estimated Fiber Mileage: 106
Targeted Addresses: 1,677
Public-Private Partner – Gigabeam Networks, Inc.
Summers County Commission: Summers County Fiber-Mountview to Bellepoint
GigReady Program Funds: $3,703,147
Matching Funds: $1,234,382
Total Project Cost: $4,937,529
Estimated Fiber Mileage: 65
Targeted Addresses: 1,036
Public-Private Partner – Gigabeam Networks, Inc.
Monroe County Commission: Seneca Trail & Green Valley Road Fiber Project
GigReady Program Funds: $1,797,904
Matching Funds: $599,301
Total Project Cost: $2,397,205
Estimated Fiber Mileage: 30
Targeted Addresses: 633
Public-Private Partner – Gigabeam Networks, Inc.
Greenbrier County Commission: Greenbrier Broadband Expansion Project
GigReady Program Funds: $12,940,988
Matching Funds: $4,313,663
Total Project Cost: $17,254,651
Estimated Fiber Mileage: 177
Targeted Addresses: 5,316
Public-Private Partner – Citynet, LLC
Roane County Economic Development Authority: Multi-County Broadband Project
GigReady Program Funds: $17,057,869
Matching Funds: $5,685,956
Total Project Cost: $22,743,825
Estimated Fiber Mileage: 287
Targeted Addresses: 4,878
Public-Private Partner – Citynet, LLC
Micrologic: Randolph County Fiber Deployment
MBPS Program Funds: $13,977,410
Matching Funds: $2,979,000
Total Project Cost: $16,956,410
Estimated Fiber Mileage: 282
Targeted Addresses: 3,991