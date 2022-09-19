Governor Justice announces $55.3 million in grant funding for major broadband projects statewide

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of more than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds to broadcast infrastructure projects across West Virginia. The announcement includes applications from Justice’s West Virginia Broadband and Investment Plan and the first announcement for preliminary approval under the GigReady program.

Projects through the application cycle will provide broadband connectivity to more than 17,5000 targeted locations in West Virginia, resulting in 940 miles of new fiber infrastructure. The state funding allocation will leverage $16,775,368 in additional funds for a total broadband infrastructure investment of $72,141,883.

Broadband projects receiving funds are listed below:



Raleigh County Commission: Ghent Fiber Deployment Project

GigReady Program Funds: $5,889,198

Matching Funds: $1,963,066

Total Project Cost $7,852,264

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 106

Targeted Addresses: 1,677

Public-Private Partner – Gigabeam Networks, Inc.



Summers County Commission: Summers County Fiber-Mountview to Bellepoint

GigReady Program Funds: $3,703,147

Matching Funds: $1,234,382

Total Project Cost: $4,937,529

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 65

Targeted Addresses: 1,036

Public-Private Partner – Gigabeam Networks, Inc.



Monroe County Commission: Seneca Trail & Green Valley Road Fiber Project

GigReady Program Funds: $1,797,904

Matching Funds: $599,301

Total Project Cost: $2,397,205

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 30

Targeted Addresses: 633

Public-Private Partner – Gigabeam Networks, Inc.



Greenbrier County Commission: Greenbrier Broadband Expansion Project

GigReady Program Funds: $12,940,988

Matching Funds: $4,313,663

Total Project Cost: $17,254,651

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 177

Targeted Addresses: 5,316

Public-Private Partner – Citynet, LLC



Roane County Economic Development Authority: Multi-County Broadband Project

GigReady Program Funds: $17,057,869

Matching Funds: $5,685,956

Total Project Cost: $22,743,825

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 287

Targeted Addresses: 4,878

Public-Private Partner – Citynet, LLC



Micrologic: Randolph County Fiber Deployment

MBPS Program Funds: $13,977,410

Matching Funds: $2,979,000

Total Project Cost: $16,956,410

Estimated Fiber Mileage: 282

Targeted Addresses: 3,991

