Governor Justice and Hershel Williams dedicate Gold Star Families Memorial Highway

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Wednesday night, Governor Jim Justice and Hershel “Woody” Williams dedicated the Gold Star Families Memorial Highway.

The memorial highway will stretch 54 miles along the West Virginia turnpike from mile marker 39 to mile marker 93. This section of the road was chosen because it is one of the most traveled parts of the West Virginia turnpike. Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Jeff Miller, said it is an honor to dedicate this highway.

“It’s a great honor on behalf of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the turnpike, to be able to put this sign along from mile marker 39 to mile marker 93,” said Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Jeff Miller. “Which equals 54 miles of the turnpike that’s now dedicated on behalf of the Gold Star Families as the Gold Star Families Memorial Highway.”

Governor Justice said we owe everything to the Gold Star Families because they ask for so little but give so much.