Governor Justice and Hatfield McCoy Trails announce Fall UTV Giveaway

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice joins Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to announce a special Fall Giveaway to encourage riders to explore the trails this fall.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15 will be eligible to win a 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV. Hatfield McCoy trails will randomly select two lucky winners on December 15.

The Giveaway will award a UTV to one in-state and one out-of-state resident. Anyone with a 2022 Hatfield McCoy trail permit is automatically eligible to win the grand prize.

Permits cost $50 for non-residents and $26.50 for West Virginia residents. One permit provides full access to the trail system and is valid through December 31.

Individuals can purchase a permit at any Hatfield McCoy Trailhead location, welcome center, or permitted vendors such as local ATV outfitter stores.

To find a location near you or learn more about the trails, visit https://trailsheaven.com/.

Related