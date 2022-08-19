Governor Justice and First Lady announce seven more therapy dogs coming to West Virginia schools as part of the Friends With Paws program

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – More new additions were made to the Friends With Paws program for this school year.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the arrival of seven more therapy dogs to come to seven different schools around the state.

River, Shadow, Jet, Emily, Kylo, Marshal, and Kasha, mainly all of them a breed of labrador, will soon be joining the students in the chosen counties.

They will be going to Pineville Elementary in Wyoming County, Moorefield Elementary in Hardy County, Spring Mills High School in Berkley County, Wayne Elementary in Wayne County, Lenore Elementary in Mingo County, Greenbrier East High School in Greenbrier County, and Greenbank Elementary and Middle School in Pocahontas County.

Collaborating with the nonprofit West Virginia Communities In Schools, the program is meant to provide companionship and comfort to children who need it the most.

“Today you’ve got hunger and you’ve got kids who don’t have clothes, absolutely every challenge that you can possibly imagine, well, this is that extension, there’s all there is to it,” Governor Justice says. “And you should be really, really commended because this is great stuff.”

They plan to start visiting the schools and hosting pup rallies again in mid-September.

