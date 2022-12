Charleston, WV (WOAY) – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Governor Jim Justice ordered all United States flags on state-owned facilities be flown at half-staff on December 7.

The half-flown flags will honor the 2,403 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more wounded in the attack.

Related