Governor Jim Justice host ribbon cutting ceremony for West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice, joined by WV Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Tax Commissioner Matt Irby, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Taxpayer Engagement Center. The Taxpayer Engagement Center, located in downtown Charleston, consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location designed for ease of access and customer service.

The center aims to increase taxpayer communication, education, and overall engagement to promote voluntary compliance with tax laws. The facility will include kiosks to help taxpayers file and pay taxes. Additionally, the center will dedicate space to taxpayer-specific educational opportunities for individuals and small businesses.

In addition to offering individuals opportunities to meet with tax representatives by appointment, the Taxpayer Engagement Center will be the new Office of the Taxpayer Advocate. The Taxpayer Advocate is an independent office within the State Tax Department that ensures all taxpayers know and understand their rights.

Related