Governor Jim Justice declares state of preparedness for all 55 counties

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties following the National Weather Service’s forecast predicting heavy rain, high winds, and potential flooding.

State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to position staff and resources for quick response to any emergency that may occur.

Coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the state emergency operations center as needed.

Governor Justice and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division are asking all residents to pay attention to forecasts and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Related