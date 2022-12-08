Governor Jim Justice appoints Jim Bailey as Secretary of Commerce

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice appoints James Bailey as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

Bailey has served as Acting Secretary of the Department of Commerce since July 2022, following the retirement of Ed Gaunch.

Prior to his appointment, Bailey was Deputy Secretary of the Department of Commerce since August 2021.

Additionally, he served concurrently as the General Counsel for the Departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development from August 2021 until becoming Acting Secretary.

Bailey holds two degrees from West Virginia University, a B.S. in journalism from the Reed School of Media, and a J.D. from the College of Law.

