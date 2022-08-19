Governor Jim Justice appoints Andrew Anderson to 35th District House of Delegates seat

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice appointed Andrew Anderson of Charleston to the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 35th District which covers part of Kanawha County. Anderson will succeed Larry Pack, who resigned earlier this month, serving the remainder of the unexpired term.

Born and raised in Cross Lanes, Anderson is a husband, father of four, entrepreneur, and businessman who appreciates West Virginia values. After graduating from the Kanawha County Public Schools system, Anderson furthered his education at West Virginia University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.

He has nearly 20 years of business and industry experience in manufacturing, energy, and banking, currently serving as Business Development Officer for Cooperative Business Services.

Click here to view the appointment letter.

Related