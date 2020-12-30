Gov. Justice provides clarification on vaccination plan for individuals age 80 and older

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The State of West Virginia remains dedicated to ensuring that all West Virginians have access to a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.

As announced today in Gov. Justice’s press briefing, West Virginia will start allocating vaccines to individuals age 80 and older beginning today. However, patience is urged while the West Virginia National Guard’s Joint Interagency Task Force finalizes plans for the widespread distribution of vaccines for West Virginians in this age category.

There are a limited supply of vaccine doses at this time, based on what is received weekly from the federal government. There will be ongoing supply of vaccines available through local health departments for West Virginians age 80 and older. Health departments will individually announce availability and locations for vaccinations. If individuals in this age category are patients at a Federally Qualified Health Center, they will be contacted by that center regarding access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

As vaccine supply increases, there will be more vaccines available to the general population based on age. Once vaccines are available at locations throughout West Virginia, they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Gov. Justice has directed the West Virginia National Guard to plan vaccination clinics at locations throughout the state, including at National Guard Armories. These clinics have not yet been scheduled. When they are scheduled, they will be announced accordingly.

West Virginians are urged not to show up at local health departments or National Guard armories for vaccination unless a vaccination clinic for those age 80 and older is scheduled. Please do not overwhelm pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, or the COVID-19 hotline by calling repeatedly.