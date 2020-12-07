Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff, Capitol dome to be lit blue tomorrow in honor of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all State-owned facilities in Kanawha County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in honor of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson on the day of the services celebrating her life.

Gov. Justice also announced that the dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building and the front of the Governor’s Mansion will be lit in blue tomorrow, from dusk until 9 p.m., as a tribute to Officer Johnson’s sacrifice and the selfless service of all law enforcement officers across West Virginia.

Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty last Tuesday while responding to a parking complaint. She passed away two days later.

“Cathy and I would, once again, like to share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Officer Johnson’s loved ones, the Charleston Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss,” Gov. Justice said. “Officer Johnson will be remembered forever as a true West Virginia hero because of her remarkable bravery and her passion for serving the community that she loved.

“The brave women and men of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an absolute inspiration to us all,” Gov. Justice continued. “Every single one of us should always love and appreciate them, with all our souls, for how they run to the fire when we are in trouble. I ask everyone to join Cathy and I in embracing all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time.”

During a briefing last Friday, Gov. Justice announced that he will expedite the West Virginia Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit, which provides a $100,000 payment to the beneficiary of law-enforcement personnel killed in the performance of their emergency response duties.